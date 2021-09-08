NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - One day after taking on Parkland, Central Catholic finds themselves in Northampton. The Konkrete Kids getting the best of the their guests in five sets, 3-2.
The Vikettes took the first set, 25-20. Elizabeth Trump doing her part in the win with a kill to help push the Vikettes lead to three in the middle of set.
Northampton would win two straight sets after that, having to come back late down 23-21. Payton Reuber delivering a kill to help with the comeback to even things up. The third set would go beyond 25, with the K-Kids taking it 29-27.
Central would get the biggest win of the match, 25-18 in the fourth set to push things to a fifth and final set. The K-Kids would set the tone early off the opening serve, Angela Fisher returning one on the dig by the Vikettes, they'd go on to win, 15-11.