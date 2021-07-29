ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Northampton and Pocono Mountain West won in pool play games in the A-Town Throwdown at Muhlenberg College on Thursday evening.
Northampton beat Stroudsburg 60-24 in a battle of EPC teams. The Konkrete Kids built a 23-14 lead early and rolled to the win in the second half. Isaac Harris had 24 points.
Pocono Mountain West defeated Boyertown 47-36. West led 21-14 in the first half and held on for the win. Christian Fermin finished with 26 points, a game-high total.
The A-Town Throwdown continues into the weekend.