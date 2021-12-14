NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton boys basketball team opens the season with a potential playoff preview against Parkland.
The Konkrete Kids feature eight seniors, four of which are starters from a season ago. This talented and experienced group is led by Lucas Lesko and the two brothers, Isaac and Isaiah Harris.
Northampton has finished as District XI runner-ups in two out of the last four seasons. Isaac alluded to the experience this program features in 2021-22, and the run they're ready to make.