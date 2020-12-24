With the new high school basketball season, there are a lot of new facets for most teams, especially in the EPC. New divisions, playing with masks, and new scheduling details.
The Northampton girls' basketball team is preparing for all of the challenges that are ahead this winter. They are hoping that carrying over a lot from last season will help the players this year, due to the lack of an off-season.
Head coach Jeff Jacksits knows his team has a tough schedule this upcoming 2020-21 campaign, but believes his players are ready for the battle.