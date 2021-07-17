Holy Family Tournament, ACCHS v. Northampton highlights

NAZARETH, Pa. - Northampton and Allentown Central Catholic closed out the day at Holy Family. The Konkrete Kids getting the better of the Vikettes with a 44-33 win.

Kylie Gillard and Nicole Yellen playing key roles in the Konkrete Kids success Friday night. Gillard finished with a team high 19 points, and Yellen added 12 more.

The K-Kids only held a six point lead at halftime, and would keep the Vikettes within arms reach much of the second half before pulling away for the win. Both teams advance to the final four on Saturday.