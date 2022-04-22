NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton and Bethlehem Catholic hitting the field on back-to-back days. The Golden Hawks suffering their first loss of the season on Thursday to Parkland.
Northampton entering and exiting this matchup undefeated. They take down the Golden Hawks, 8-7.
The Konkrete Kids having to comeback in this one to stay perfect on the year. They trailed 4-0 early on, not getting within four-runs until the fifth inning. The K-Kids left the fifth inning down, 6-4.
Sixth inning is where the magic happened for the K-Kids. After giving one run back in the top of the sixth, they would score four-runs in the bottom half. Hannah Makovsky launched a two-run shot over the wall as part of the rally in the win.
Northampton improves to 10-0 on the season, Becahi falls to 9-2 with their second straight loss.