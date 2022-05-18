OREFIELD, Pa. - EPC softball semifinals took to the field on Tuesday night, Northampton completing a comeback to lock up their spot in the title game.
The Konkrete Kids scored three runs in the sixth inning to complete the rally and take down Bethlehem Catholic, 7-5. They trailed, 5-1 at one point, four-runs being the largest deficit for the K-Kids.
Riley Erlacher tied the game up with a RBI double, later in the sixth, Taylor Kranzley with a two-run, triple to give the K-Kids the lead for good.
Northampton will meet Parkland in the EPC title game on Thursday night at Pate's Park.