NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton football found success competing in the EPC North division over the last few seasons and the Konkrete Kids believed that helped them get ready to face a new crop of opponents this fall.
The K-Kids are preparing for a shortened EPC football season, which is slated to start in October, and with the changes in a in-county-only schedule that will have Northampton face Freedom, Bethlehem Catholic, Easton, and Nazareth this regular season.
"We feel like we're prepared and we're ready to play back against the South schools," Northampton's Joe Kerbacher said. "Last year, I felt like we had a good chance to beat Easton in the playoffs. So this year, I feel like we can go out, be competitive in our division, hopefully we can win four or five games and make the playoffs and do what we did last year."