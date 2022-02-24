Today

Snow and sleet developing with a coating to an inch possible before a changeover to freezing rain with ice accumulation likely; a few more inches of snow and sleet in the Poconos before the changeover.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Freezing rain and rain ending by midday but a slick morning commute and more ice accumulation before ending; breezy with some clearing late in the day.