NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton fell in the EPC title game to the fifth-seed, Bethlehem Catholic. Now, the Konkrete Kids hope to get that winning feeling back.
The K-Kids earned the second-seed in the upcoming District XI-6A tournament.
An 18 win regular season, the loss in the EPC final was something the K-Kids haven't experience much of. That loss seeming to fuel the fire for this group, eager to get back on the court in competition.
Northampton will play Freedom at Whitehall High School in their quarterfinal game.