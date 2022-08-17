NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton made a lot of noise in the EPC and District XI a season ago. The Konkrete Kids ready to build upon that in 2022.
The K-Kids lost 18 seniors to graduation from their 12-1 team, but that hasn't led to their confidence wavering at all. There is still talent up and down this roster.
Biggest question for the Konkrete Kids, who is replacing Cooper King at quarterback. A key cog for any program is the play of the quarterback, and for John Toman, there's a competition brewing.
Toman is happy with how the competition is going through the first week of camp. AJ Slifka and Antonito Russo both going head-to-head through practices so far. The true test is coming up in the scrimmage prior to the start of the season.