NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Several EPC teams who have been awaiting their wrestling seasons to start, don't have to wait anymore. Among those schools, Northampton hits the mat for the first time Wednesday night against Liberty.
The Konkrete Kids will have their work cut out for them this season with an all Northampton County schedule. A good portion of the best wrestling programs in the EPC are all Northampton County schools.
With three returning state qualifiers from a season ago, including state runner-up Jagger Condomitti. Head coach Seth Lisa feels good about his squads chances to compete for medals this season.
Aside from the competition aspect, Lisa mentions the return to normalcy for his kids in what has been a less than normal past 10 months.