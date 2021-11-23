NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - With the return of Thanksgiving Day rivalry games, brings a sense of focus and eagerness back to Northampton leading up to Thursday.
The Konkrete Kids lost just once all season, in the District semifinal to eventual champion Freedom. Now the K-Kids turn their attention to Catasauqua.
With the bittersweet end to their season two weeks ago, adding a 12th win would be a great feeling for this K-Kids team. The heat of the rivalry and the meaning of it all, would make it that much sweeter.