NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Week 10 of the high school football season means one thing, rivalry week. Northampton puts their unbeaten mark up against Whitehall in the annual 'Cement Bowl'.
For John Toman and his group, this game is more than just a rivalry. A perfect record in most cases is applauded, but in the case of the Konkrete Kids, it becomes questioned.
There's no doubt where the strength in programs lies in the EPC, the south. For the K-Kids, playing in the north, it's about just going out and playing who's on your schedule.
In the past, even with the questioning, this is a team that has held their own and had success when playing the EPC South.
Friday night against the Zephyrs, Toman and his squad are ready to silence the doubters with a rivalry win, and a 10-0 season.