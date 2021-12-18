NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton girl's basketball team is off to an undefeated start. They would improve upon that with a closely contested win over Freedom on Saturday, 42-38.
The Konkrete Kids kept the Patriots within arms reach much of the afternoon, maintaining their lead for much of the game.
Freedom had no answer defensively for the K-Kids post presence offensively. Grace Lesko seemingly unstoppable down low in the win. Lesko would lead all scorers with 21 points.
Northampton improves to 5-0 on the season.