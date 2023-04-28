ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC baseball invaded Coca-Cola Park on Thursday, with Whitehall and Northampton renewing the concrete belt rivalry. The Konkrete Kids coming out on top, 11-3.
The Zephyrs would jump out to an early lead in this one, Dylan Koury with a three-run double in the bottom of the seconds gives his squad the 3-1 lead.
In the third, the K-Kids wasting no time in responding as Sam Erschen and Gavin Pychinka tie things up at three. Following a bases loaded walk, Mason Haupt would drive in two more runs on a single. The K-Kids opened things up in the third inning and never looked back.
Northampton improves to 11-6, tied with Parkland for the EPC West lead.