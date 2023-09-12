NAZARETH, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC squaring off on the pitch at Nazareth on Monday night. Northampton coming away with the win over their rivals, 8-2.
The Konkrete Kids came out firing from the jump in this one. DaLali Tsome would go up and head in the opening goal of the night. They would double that lead before the second half.
In the second half, Tsome again would find the back of the net once again, 3-0 K-Kids. Later in the half, Brady Dolak with the header off the impressive throw-in to push the lead ahead, 4-0.
Northampton goes on to improve to 6-0 on the season while Nazareth falls to 5-2.