BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A battle of the top two teams in the EPC's Northampton Division on Friday afternoon. Northampton on the road at Freedom and getting the better of their hosts, 10-3.
The Konkrete Kids avenged their home loss earlier in the season to the Patriots with the win Friday afternoon. They jumped out to an early 4-0 lead through two innings thanks.
Alexa Chromey brought in the games first two runs in the first, and Rilee Erlacher added to the lead in the second with solo home run.
In the sixth inning, the Patriots trying to get back into this one, Abigail Husser launches a two-run home run to cut the lead in half at this point. That two-run shot was the last two runs the Patriots would get and the closest they'd get at 6-3.
Northampton putting this one out of reach for good in the seventh with four more runs in the win.