OREFIELD, Pa. - The start of the Spring sports season is upon us, opening day for two of the top teams in the EPC, Parkland and Northampton. The Konkrete Kids with a seventh inning rally to knock off the Trojans, 3-2.
Both teams pitching the highlight of the game through the first five innings of play, holding each other scoreless. The Trojans two runs of the game coming in the fifth, Brenna Zavecz knocking in both.
Two innings later, the K-Kids getting all three of their runs in the top of the seventh. Emma Fraley, Angela Fisher and Nicole Yellin driving in the three K-Kids runs.
Northampton captures win number one in game number with the comeback.