NAZARETH, Pa. - Two rivals going head-to-head on the softball field on Thursday afternoon. Northampton remaining unbeaten with a 13-4 rout over Nazareth.
The Konkrete Kids wasted no time in taking the lead and running with it in this one, holding a 7-0 lead after the second inning. All four of the Blue Eagles runs would come in the bottom of the second to cut the lead to three.
In the third, the K-Kids right back to work at the plate, Taylor Kranzley helping to put this one out of reach with a two-run double to make it 10-4.
Northampton is 9-0 on the season, while Nazareth takes a step back to 7-4.