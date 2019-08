NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton football began a new era and saw great results in 2018. The program went 8-4, but lost in districts and fell short of their goal, winning the EPC North.

Now the Konkrete Kids want to take that divisional title and also better the team before them, a goal that the coaching staff sets every season.

The K-Kids will have a good measuring stick out of the gate when they clash with rival Parkland in Week 1.