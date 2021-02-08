BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Over one week into the month of February and the Freedom girls' basketball team took the court for the first time in a game this season. The much-awaited return for the Patriots, who went to the state quarterfinals a year ago, was spoiled by Northampton who posted a 54-38 win on Monday night.
Freedom trailed by just two points after the first quarter, but the hosts were outscored 20-4 in the second period as Northampton began to pull away. The Konkrete Kids led 33-15 at halftime and rolled to the road victory.
Northampton's Taylor Kranzley netted 18 points in the first half.