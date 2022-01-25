NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - With six games remaining in the regular season, the Northampton girls basketball team is sitting in a good spot.
The Konkrete Kids are currently 13-3, with key wins over potential playoff opponents in Nazareth, Parkland and Central Catholic. Even with big wins and their current record, the. K-Kids still see room to improve.
This is a group that has been pretty consistent offensively this season, but a tough stretch of games remaining before the playoffs, they'll have to be at their best.