BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Northampton defeated Bethlehem Catholic 8-4 in an EPC softball battle on Tuesday afternoon.
Northampton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning, which included a three-run home run by Devon Demchack. However, that lead was short-lived as Bethlehem Catholic responded with four runs in the bottom of the first frame to tie the game up. Angie Iovino hit a two-RBI single in the inning.
From there the Konkrete Kids went on to score four unanswered runs to earn the road win.