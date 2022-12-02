NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton boys basketball made quite the run during the 2022 playoffs last season. The Konkrete Kids weren't ousted until the PIAA quarterfinals.
A year later, several of those key pieces from the starting five have moved on, with one exception, Tristen Pinnock. Not only is it a fresh starting five, it's a new era for the program in general.
Matt Scholl goes from bench coach to head coach after Coy Stampone stepped away from the program after last season. Scholl had spent seven seasons on the bench as part of Stampones staff.