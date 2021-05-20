NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton defeated Easton 3-1 in a District 11 boys' volleyball match at Northampton Area High School on Thursday evening. With the win the Konkrete Kids advance to face Emmaus in the next round.
Northampton jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the match, but the Rovers responded to take the second set to tie the match.
The K-Kids regained the lead with a 25-16 win in the third set and sealed the match win in the fourth set.
The semifinal against the Green Hornets is set for Tuesday.
In other matches on Thursday, Parkland and Whitehall advanced via sweeps. They will square off in the other semifinal in the bracket.