CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - In a match between two team that came into the match with one loss each, Northampton came away victorious in three sets over Southern Lehigh.
The Konkrete Kids got contributions throughout the lineup in a 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 sweep. Northampton improved to 8-1 on the season. The Spartans, who have already secured a spot in the District 11 tournament, fall to 10-2.
Southern Lehigh is scheduled to host Kutztown on Wednesday in another non-conference match while the Konkrete Kids welcome Pocono Mountain West on Tuesday.