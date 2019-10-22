NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton defeated Pocono Mountain West 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11) in a District 11-4A girls' volleyball first round game at Northampton Area High School on Tuesday night. The win is the first district tournament victory in program history for Northampton.
Lindsey Nemeth had 12 kills and eight digs for the Konkrete Kids.
In other district girls' volleyball games, Nazareth swept Stroudsburg to advance to face Liberty. In the Single A bracket, Mahanoy and Marian Catholic both were victorious.
