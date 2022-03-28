A good day for indoor sports on Monday with the frigid temperatures and a few Lehigh Valley teams were matching up in EPC boys volleyball action.
Northampton traveled to Liberty and put the hosts in a 0-2 hole at Memorial Gymnasium. The Hurricanes, playing their first match of the year battled back to win the third set and took a four-point lead in the fourth set. The K-Kids fought back and fended off a set point en route to a 28-26 win to close out the match and improve to 2-0.
Over at Whitehall, the Zephyrs were coming off of a victory against rival Parkland, squared off against Easton in their home opener. The hosts were too much for the Red Rovers, winning in straight sets by a score of 25-19, 25-19, 25-23.