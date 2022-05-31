ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-6A softball semifinals taking place on Tuesday night. Whitehall and Northampton setting up the title game later in the week.
The Zephyrs taking down one of their rivals in the semifinals, Parkland, 9-7 to make it back to the District title game for the first time since 2009.
A 9-3 lead at one point, the Lady Trojans trying to make it a game late. They'd start to crawl back in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four-runs in the inning to get within two. But they'd get no closer.
In the other semifinal, the Konkrete Kids hold off Emmaus, 3-1, to set up a rivalry showdown in the title game. Three batters drove in the three runs in the win, the Green Hornets wouldn't score until the seventh inning.
The time and place for Thursdays title game have yet to be determined.