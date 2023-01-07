NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Host Northampton won seven of 13 weight classes to edge Easton 29-28 in an on criteria in an EPC wrestling clash on Saturday.
It was the second criteria win of the week for the Konkrete Kids who edged Parkland 37-36 on Thursday. Once again, it came down to criteria D (most bouts won) to give Northampton the victory.
Zayne Dayoub (114) registered a second period pin and Dagen Condomitti (172) picked up a technical fall for Northampton. James Geiger and Nolan Krazer picked up back-to-back falls for the Red Rovers at 152 and 160.
Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday as Easton wrestles at Stroudsburg while the K-Kids host East Stroudsburg South.
NORTHAMPTON 29, EASTON 28
107 - Nick Salamone (E) tf. Matthew Sommer, 3:16 (15-0).
114 - Zayne Dayoub (N) p. Brendan Bowman, 3:09
121 - Carson Wagner (N) d. Christopher Kelly, 7-0.
127 - Trey Wagner (N) d. Benjamin Fanelli, 5-0.
133 - Aidan Micheli (N) md. Jayvon Simms, 13-4
139 - Oliver Fairchild (E) md. Chase Grabfelder, 22-9
145 - Austin Noe (N) md. Quentin Hammerstone, 10-0
152 - James Geiger (E) p. Devlin Chevere, 2:14
160 - Nolan Krazer (E) p. Arik Carr, :18
172 - Dagen Condomitti (N) tf. Giovanni Macario, 5:40 (23-8)
189 - Aidan Hutchison (E) md. Landon Roland, 12-4
215 - Joseph Doumat (N) d. Tyler Cocciolillo, 11-7
285 - Anthony Embardino (E) d. Gavin Grell, 7-3