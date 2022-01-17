NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Fresh off a solid performance at the tough Escape the Rock wrestling tournament over the weekend, Northampton coach Seth Lisa hopes that the competition will help the K-Kids prepare for a grueling week that features matches against Easton and Nazareth.
Just being back in action is a win for Lisa's squad who were only able to get in three dual meet matches a year ago in a COVID-shortened schedule.
Returning state medalists Carson Wagner (5th at 106) and Dagen Condomitti (7th at 145) have helped lead Northampton to a 5-0 dual meet record so far this season that includes wins over Emmaus and Whitehall.
The Konkrete Kids have two more weeks in the dual meet season before beginning the team and individual postseason in early February.