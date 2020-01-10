NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The action heats up on the high school wrestling mats over the next week and Northampton is in the mix of it all as it welcomes an old rival to town. The Konkrete Kids are set to host the Easton Red Rovers on Saturday night, for the first time in years.
Northampton boasts a 9-0 record, but has a tough stretch upcoming. Following the Easton match, the K-Kid grapplers are set to face Nazareth next week and Stroudsburg later this month.
Head coach Set Lisa is excited to have his kids prepare and then compete under the spotlight.