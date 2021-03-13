Fire Weather Watch in Effect from Sunday Morning Through Sunday
Night
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT SUNDAY
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS
FOR NEW JERSEY, SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA, DELAWARE, AND THE EASTERN
SHORE OF MARYLAND...
* AFFECTED AREA...New Castle, Kent, Inland Sussex, Delaware
Beaches, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Kent MD,
Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Queen Annes,
Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Talbot, Northwestern
Burlington, Caroline, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May,
Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean,
Southeastern Burlington, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware,
Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western
Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks.
* TIMING...Sunday morning through early Monday morning.
* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...High are expected to be in the mid 50s with low
60s possible across DelMarVa. Lows Sunday night will be in the
20s.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and very dry air associated with the
past stretch of dry weather will combine to create conditions
favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low
relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts
and possible Red Flag Warnings.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions,
and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.
&&