HERSHEY, Pa. - Northampton's Jagger Condomitti claimed the 160 pound 3A championship at the PIAA Championships on Saturday night at the Giant Center. Condomitti was one of several local grapplers among the place winners at the event.

Additionally, Joe Milano of Spring-Ford won the 3A title at 189 pounds.

Local 3A Place Winners For 145-285 Pound Weight Classes:

145--Dagen Condomitti 7th (Northampton)

152--Evan Gleason 5th (Becahi),

160-- Jagger Condomitti CHAMP (Northampton), Jack McGill 2nd (Spring-Ford), Landon Muth 8th (Becahi)

172--Dom Falcone 3rd (Easton), Sonny Sasso 7th (Nazareth), Matt Romanelli 8th (Downingtown East)

189--Joey Milano CHAMP (Spring-Ford), Drew Clearie 3rd (Nazareth),

215--Josh Harkless 2nd (Wilson WL)

285--Sean Kinney 2nd (Nazareth), Matthew Cruise 5th (Easton)