BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One step before the Giant Center is taken over by wrestlers from all across the state, with plenty from the Lehigh Valley, the Northeast and Southeast regionals invade Bethlehem.
Liberty playing host to the Northeast AAA regionals on Friday night. District XI well represented in the field, with 40 of the 52 wrestlers in the semifinals. Bethlehem Catholic and Nazareth leading the way in the team standings.
The Golden Hawks with 10 wrestlers in and the Blue Eagles with eight.
Elsewhere in the Christmas City, Freedom hosting the Southeast AA regionals. Sitting atop the team standings there, Faith Christian with nine wrestlers still alive. Sitting right behind them in second and third, Notre Dame and Saucon Valley.
The championship bouts are scheduled for 4PM on Saturday at both Liberty and Freedom.