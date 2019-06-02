Northeastern edges Whitehall

LEESPORT, Pa. - Northeastern edged Whitehall 3-2 in a PIAA boy's volleyball quarterfinal contest at Schuylkill Valley High School on Saturday afternoon. The loss ends the Zephyrs' championship season.

Northeastern took the first two sets, but Whitehall battled back to force a decisive fifth set, which Northeastern won to take the match.

In another PIAA boy's volleyball tournament contest on Saturday evening, Ambridge swept Bethlehem Catholic 3-0 at Bald Eagle High School.