SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh enters the PIAA-2A football playoffs coming off a resounding win over Palmerton to capture their first District XI title in 11 years.
The Bulldogs, tough on their opponents all season long even in losses, made their way back to the PIAA tournament.
For head coach Joe Tout, facing Colonial-Schuylkill league perennial powers proved to be a benefit to his squad. The Bulldogs playing well against top-tier talent in their league has made them ready for this recent stretch.
The next challenge, continuing this level of play into December. Northern Lehigh opens PIAA play, hosting Lackawanna Trail on Friday night.