SLATINGTON, Pa. - Mountain Round Rumble taking center stage in Slatington on Thursday night. Northern Lehigh finally breaking through with their first win over Northwestern in two years, 34-27.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by Izaiah Ramos who found the endzone three times in the win. His third score of the night, game winner late in the fourth quarter.
Both teams trading blows all night long, the Tigers fell behind 27-19 before their quarterback, Cade Christopher returned a punt 65 yards and the ensuing two-point try was good to tie things up.
Northern Lehigh would work plenty of clock and drive it all the way down the field following the punt return TD to take the lead back.
The Bulldogs improve to 2-0, while the Tigers drop to 1-1.