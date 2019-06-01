BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Coroner called to scene of motorcycle accident in Monroe County - more >>

Sports

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Bulldogs also win PIAA play-in game afterwards

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:06 PM EDT

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Northern Lehigh and Schuylkill Haven had unfinished business to take care of on Friday. The two had their District 11 2A softball championship suspended on Wednesday due to inclement weather with the score tied in the fourth inning. It remained a scoreless tie until the 10th inning when the Bulldogs pulled out a 2-1 win to capture the title.

Alicia Horn held Schuylkill Haven's offense to just one run as she recorded 20 strikeouts in the game.

After the trophy presentation, the Bulldogs did not have a lot of time to enjoy the victory as they plated in a PIAA tournament play-in game just about an hour after the district championship. That wasn't a problem for the gold medal winners as they won 8-6 over Calvary Christian to advance in the state tournament.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

Liberty beats Emmaus for District 11 gold

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

NDGP baseball wins subregional, heads to states

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Blue Mountain captures first district softball title

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

Southern Lehigh lacrosse advances in states

Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

Moniak's hitting helping R-Phils

Roger Federer achieves more milestones at French Open
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Roger Federer achieves more milestones at French Open

Siakam after Raptors' win: 'I'm just doing it for my dad'
Getty Images

Siakam after Raptors' win: 'I'm just doing it for my dad'

Raptors beat Warriors in Canada's first-ever NBA Finals game
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Raptors beat Warriors in Canada's first-ever NBA Finals game

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109
69 News

Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109