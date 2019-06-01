Northern Lehigh captures district softball crown

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Northern Lehigh and Schuylkill Haven had unfinished business to take care of on Friday. The two had their District 11 2A softball championship suspended on Wednesday due to inclement weather with the score tied in the fourth inning. It remained a scoreless tie until the 10th inning when the Bulldogs pulled out a 2-1 win to capture the title.

Alicia Horn held Schuylkill Haven's offense to just one run as she recorded 20 strikeouts in the game.

After the trophy presentation, the Bulldogs did not have a lot of time to enjoy the victory as they plated in a PIAA tournament play-in game just about an hour after the district championship. That wasn't a problem for the gold medal winners as they won 8-6 over Calvary Christian to advance in the state tournament.