It takes big plays to win big games and Northern Lehigh's Nick Frame came up with one in the Bulldogs thrilling 40-33 win over Notre Dame Green Pond on Friday.
Frame, a senior quarterback, got Northern Lehigh off to a quick start when he weaved his way for a 60-plus yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to set the tone in the Colonial League victory.
