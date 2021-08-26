Northern Lehigh season opener opponent change

SLATINGTON, Pa. - With the start of the high school football season just one day away, there have already been postponement and change ups. Northern Lehigh going from one opponent to the next due to COVID-19 issues.  

The Bulldogs were slated to kick their season off against Panther Valley, but with COVID-19 issues putting a halt on that game, the Bulldogs pivoted.

Northern Lehigh will now travel to Muncy out of District IV to start the 2021 season. 