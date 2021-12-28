The 2A All-State Football Team was announced on Tuesday afternoon, several local players seeing their names on the list.
Following a historic run this past Fall, the Northern Lehigh Bulldogs found themselves to be well represented on the 2A team. Four Bulldogs earned the honors. Palmerton getting one of their own on the list too.
The Bulldogs had two offensive and two defensive team members. Dylan Smoyer and Trevor Amorim joined by Palmerton's Matt Machalik. On the defensive side of the ball, AJ Jiminez and Brett Misera get the honors.