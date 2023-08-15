SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh has been a powerhouse in the Colonial League and beyond the past two seasons, winning back-to-back District XI titles. The Bulldogs looking to maintain that standard heading into 2023.
Joe Tout has built up a solid program in Slatington, one that is being recognized by the kids leading to higher turnout numbers.
"Kids want to be a part of our program. So, we’ve had pretty consistently about 42 kids showing up at all of our workouts and you know that’s that’s probably the most we’ve had in a decade.”
The Bulldogs will have plenty of fresh faces in starting roles for the new campaign, especially on the offensive side. Roughly 90 percent of the skill group has graduated.
That group this year will be picked up by the line. Brody Dye is one of those talented senior linemen on both sides of the ball which will look to pick up the rest of the team.
“Our starting O-Line, we’ve all been in the weight room together the whole off-season, lifting 9 AM -9 PM, working out together, doing everything we can. Speed camp. We’re going up to the field by ourselves, doing ladders."
The same for the defensive side, the front seven is a talented and experienced group, "Our front seven, we all work out together, do everything we can to get better and make it back to where we did last year.”
Northern Lehigh will be tested through the first two weeks of the season, giving the Bulldogs a good gauge of where stand against some of the league's best.