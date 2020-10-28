SLATINGTON, Pa. - Northern Lehigh hosting Schuylkill Haven in their girls soccer District Championships opener. The Lady Bulldog picking up the win in a high scoring affair, 6-3.
The Lady Bulldogs wasting no time in this game, five minutes into the first half Caitlyn Kirk buries one in the back of the net. Kirk will score another goal later in the contest.
The Bulldogs would score three more times in the first half the other goals coming from Sophia Lear, Kristin Guelcher, and Kaylee Wilk. The 6-3 win was the first District playoff win for the Northern Lehigh girls soccer program.
Minersville awaits the Lady Bulldogs in the next round.