Northern Lehigh kept their run going on Friday night in the PIAA 2A quarterfinals with a resounding win over West Catholic, 48-24.
The Bulldogs offense has been clicking on all cylinders lately heading into this game and they showed no signs of slowing down.
Trevor Amorim found the endzone four times for the Bulldogs, Matt and Nick Frame each adding a score as well. Bulldogs quarterback Dylan Smoyer finished the game with 155 yards, putting him over the 2,000 yard mark for his career.
Southern Columbia awaits the Bulldogs in the 2A semifinals.