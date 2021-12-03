Northern Lehigh's run to Hershey was cut short on Friday night by Southern Columbia. The Tigers ran away with it, 56-14.
The Bulldogs scored in the first quarter to cut the deficit in half, Matt Frame getting in from the one to make it 14-7. From there the Tigers would seemingly score at will.
Frame would get a late touchdown with three minutes left in the game, it was 56-14 at that point, and that's how it would end.
The Bulldogs end the year one win away from Hershey, with a District title under their belts.