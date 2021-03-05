The Northwestern and Central Catholic girls' basketball teams were victorious on Friday night. The Lady Tigers won 47-30 over Pen Argyl while the Vikettes bested Tamaqua 55-39.
Northwestern jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the second quarter and finished with a 17-point home win. Ali Lister led all scorers with 17 points for the Lady Tigers.
Central Catholic led by double-digits in the first quarter, but Tamaqua tightened the deficit in the second quarter to 29-20 at halftime. The Vikettes responded with 19-3 scoring difference in the third quarter to earn the postseason win.
Northwestern will face Jim Thorpe and Central Catholic will battle North Schuylkill in the next round.