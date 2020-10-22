BANGOR, Pa. - The two and three seeds meeting in the Colonial League field hockey semifinals, Bangor hosting Northwestern. The Lady Tigers coming away with the road win to advance, 2-0.
A defensive battle, this one was scoreless through one quarter of play. The Lady Tigers breaking that tie with a Lauren Shellhammer shot that deflected off a defender for the 1-0 lead going into halftime.
Still 1-0 heading into the fourth quarter, and it's Shellhammer again who finds the back of the goal to double the Lady Tigers lead to 2-0.
Northwestern will take on the top seeded Southern Lehigh Spartans in the League championship game.