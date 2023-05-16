ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Colonial League softball semifinals taking over Pate's Park on Tuesday afternoon. Northwestern and Palmerton setting up the title game later this week.
The Tigers would need more than seven innings to knock off rival, Northern Lehigh. A walk-off in the eighth inning would push the Tigers into the title game, 4-3.
Early on the Bulldogs would be in complete control of this one. Kaitlyn Stack with a two-run single up the middle for the, 2-0 lead. Peyton Hoffman would follow that up with an RBI single, 3-0 Bulldogs.
The Tigers would tie things up at three forcing extra innings. In the eighth, Josephine Wehr would hit one back to the pitcher and beat out the throw allowing Abby Dunstans to score for the win.
In the other semifinal, the Blue Bombers would pull off the upset over top seeded Palisades, 7-0.
Top of the first, the Blue Bombers would begin their path to the upset, Mikayla Pengelly would drive in two runs to grab the early lead. Two innings later, Megan Matsko with an RBI on the ground out to second.
In the fourth, more of the same as Madison Green lines a two-run double to center. They would add two more runs in the seventh in the shutout win.