No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Saucon Valley advanced in the Colonial League girls soccer tournament with victories over Northern Lehigh and Moravian Academy, respectively, on Monday.
Sammi Bardonner scored a pair of goals as the Tigers blanked Northern Lehigh 5-0. Paige Bissell, Katie Brensinger and Cam Fitch also scored in the shutout win.
Northwestern will face No. 2 Southern Lehigh on Thursday in one semifinal match while Saucon Valley, a 1-0 winner of Moravian Academy, will line up against top seed Palmerton in the other.