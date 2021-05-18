ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Northwestern and Bangor will play for a Colonial League softball championship. The Tigers defeated Southern Lehigh 5-2 and the Slaters bested Palmerton 3-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday evening at Pates Park.
The Spartans took a 1-0 lead over the Tigers in the fourth inning, but Northwestern grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fifth. They scored four runs in the fifth to advance to the title game.
Bangor took a 3-0 lead after the third inning and held on for the win.
The championship game is set for Thursday at Pates Park at 5 p.m.